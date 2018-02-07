LONDON: The English Premier League (EPL) is mulling the introduction of a winter break during the course of the season.

"The Premier League has been in discussions with the FA and EFL for several months regarding the challenges of the increasingly congested English football calendar, and ways in which we can work together to ease fixture congestion while also giving players a mid-season break," the EPL said in a statement.

"Provided space can be found in the calendar, we are open to this in principle and will continue constructive discussions with our football stakeholders to seek a workable solution," it added.

While the Football Association (FA) is the game's governing body in England, the English Football League (EFL) is in charge of the three divisions below the EPL, which is the top-flight.

Some of the other top leagues in Europe like Spain's La Liga, the Bundesliga in Germany and Italy's Serie A all have winter breaks.