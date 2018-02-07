GLASGOW: Josh Windass and James Tavernier fired Rangers to a 2-0 win over Partick Thistle in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday.

Windass put Graeme Murty's side ahead in the 38th minute at The Energy Check Stadium.

Partick threatened when a shot from Conor Sammon just before half-time rebounded off the post and stayed out.

But Rangers right-back Tavernier doubled the visitors' lead in the 58th minute with a 20-yard drive.

Third-placed Rangers are now within three points of second-placed Aberdeen, while Partick are one point above second-bottom Hamilton.

Curtis Main extended a prolific start to his Motherwell career as Stephen Robinson's side moved into the top six with a 2-0 victory over St Johnstone.

Main played a part in Allan Campbell's 64th-minute opener as the 19-year-old slid in for his first goal of the season.

Not content with that contribution, Main took his tally to four goals in six matches with an excellent strike from 18 yards in the 70th minute.