MADRID: Philippe Coutinho scored his first goal for Barcelona since moving from Liverpool in January during his new club's Copa del Rey semi-final, second leg against Valencia on Thursday.

The 160 million-euro ($192 million) Brazilian midfielder was sent on for the start of the second half in the match at Mestalla for his fifth appearance for the club, and he netted within four minutes of his introduction.

Coutinho converted a Luis Suarez cross to put the holders 1-0 up on the night and 2-0 ahead on aggregate, leaving Valencia needing to score three goals without reply to make it through to the final.

The winners will face Sevilla, who beat Leganes 2-0 on Wednesday to advance 3-1 on aggregate from their semi-final tie.