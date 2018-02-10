LONDON: Australian veteran Tim Cahill started his second spell as a Millwall player on Friday as his side held promotion-chasing Cardiff 1-1 in the English Championship.

Cahill, 38, who began his professional career at the London club in 1998 before moving to Everton in 2004 and then onto the US and China, came off the bench late in the game at the New Den.

He didn't have the time to make any real impression as the match ended in controversy when Cardiff had a late goal disallowed.

Junior Hoilett's early strike had put the Welsh club on course to climb above Aston Villa and from fourth into third, maintaining their pursuit of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

But Millwall responded through Lee Gregory and were superior until Sol Bamba's late finish was ruled out after referee Keith Stroud blew for a foul on Joe Bennett by Steve Morison.