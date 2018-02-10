SYDNEY: Football Federation Australia says former Ireland international and A-League player Liam Miller has died. He was 36.

Miller represented three clubs in Australia's A-League toward the end of his professional career. The former Celtic, Manchester United and Leeds United midfielder played for Perth Glory, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City between 2011 and 2014.

Miller won the A-League title with Brisbane in 2014, and was a member of the Perth Glory side that was beaten by the Roar in the grand final in 2012.

Manchester United is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of our former midfielder Liam Miller. We extend our condolences to his loved ones at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/k87wINacg3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 10, 2018

A-League chief Greg O'Rourke says, "There has been an outpouring of emotion and respect from clubs, players, and fans following the tragic loss of Liam Miller.

"That underlines the esteem in which Liam was and will always be held."

O'Rourke said there would be a moment of silence before Saturday night's A-League match between Melbourne City and Sydney FC, while Brisbane Roar's W-League lineup would wear black armbands on Sunday.

British media reports said Miller died of pancreatic cancer, although it did not say where.