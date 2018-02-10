BERLIN: Liverpool-bound Naby Keita helped RB Leipzig beat Augsburg 2-0 in Friday's Bundesliga clash when he scored a stinging second-half winner with a free-kick.

Runaway leaders Bayern Munich remain 15 points clear as they await Schalke 04 on Saturday whilst Bayer Leverkusen can climb level with Leipzig on 38 if they beat Hertha Berlin.

The opening goal came in a goalmouth scramble with both Timo Werner and Yussuf Poulsen seeing shots stopped before Dayot Upamecano finally buried the opening goal on 20 minutes.

Keita's free-kick on 70 minutes ended Augsburg's resistance and the deflection it took off the wall will have added to their upset.

"We were very good both in attack and defence and hardly gave them a chance. It's a win that we can kick on from," Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann said on the club Twitter account after the game.

The hosts almost extended their lead late on when Kevin Kampl hit the crossbar as Ralph Hasenhüttl's side took the three points at their Red Bull Arena.