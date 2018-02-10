IMPHAL: In a relief for Aizawl FC, star defender Masih Saighani today got the Protected Area Permit (PAP) required for Afghan nationals to enter Manipur, making him eligible to play in the I-League match against Neroca FC.

Defending champions Aizawl FC, currently placed sixth in ongoing edition, take on second-placed Neroca in an afternoon match here tomorrow.

"The Home Ministry has issued the PAP and we are hoping that he (Saighani) will be able to make it to Imphal from Guwahati by an early morning flight tomorrow morning. The match starts at 2pm, so we have some time," Aizawl FC ownercum-president Robert Royte told PTI.

Aizawl are currently at the sixth position in the league table with 16 points from 12 games while Neroca are placed second with 27 points from 14 matches.

The 31-year-old Saighani landed here on Wednesday with his team and was initially not allowed to leave the airport and enter Imphal city. But, after the intervention of Neroca FC owner, he was allowed to spend the night at the team hotel on special permission. He left Imphal yesterday morning.