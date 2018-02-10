Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega (L) is to miss the upcoming La Liga matches against Girona and Las Palmas. | AP

SEVILLA: Argentina midfielder Ever Banega is due to sit out Sevilla's next two games after suffering an injury to his left hamstring earlier this week, the La Liga club has announced.

The 29-year-old was replaced on Wednesday by his compatriot Guido Pizarro in the second half of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Leganes, which ended 2-1 in favor of Sevilla, due to physical discomfort, reports Efe.

"Centre-midfielder Ever Banega has suffered a muscular injury to his left hamstring, with medical scans confirming fears following Wednesday's match against Leganes," Sevilla said.

Banega is to miss the upcoming La Liga matches against Girona and Las Palmas, set to take place on February 11 and 17, respectively.

"His progression in the next few days will determine how long the midfielder is sidelined for," the statement added.