Dipanda Dicka wants Shillong Lajong to take up his case with AIFF (File | PTI)

KOLKATA: Former Shillong Lajong striker Dipanda Dicka today said that he is yet to be paid for being the top scorer of I-League last season.

The Cameroonian professional, who won the top scorer's trophy (golden boot) with 11 goals to his name for the Shillong outfit, told PTI it's "disturbing" that the country's premier championship is yet to give him his due.

"I got only the trophy but yet to get the prize money. I contacted my former club (Shillong Lajong) but they said I should speak to the All India Football Federation. I told them I was hired by them, they should take up my case," Dicka said.

"What will I do with the Trophy? I am a professional footballer, and I'm here to play football for my family. It's really affecting me. I'm disturbed. What's the motivation left?" Dicka who's currently playing for Mohun Bagan said.

Dicka was also the top scorer in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division with 12 goals for Mohammedan Sporting but he claimed that he's yet to get the prize money there also.

"It's kind of frustrating. I'm planning to take up my case with the AIFF after our match against Gokulam on February 12," the Mohun Bagan forward said.

Dicka incidentally lead the chart with eight goals this season and he hopes that the draw between the top two teams Neroca FC and Aizawl FC -- in Imphal today have brightened their prospects.

"Definitely we're there with a chance. We have to get maximum points from our remaining five matches. I think we can do it and reclaim the trophy."

The 2014-15 regulations mention a prize money of Rs 50,000 for the highest scorer of the I-League and when contacted, AIFF secretary Kushal Das said, "I am not involved with the matter. Please speak to I-League CEO Sunando Dhar."

Dhar was not available for a comment.

The parent body of football in West Bengal, IFA, however, said there was no prize money for being the highest scorer in the Kolkata league.

"There's some miscommunication. And as a matter of fact, we are yet to have an awards ceremony," IFA secretary Utpal Ganguli said.