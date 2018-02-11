MILAN: Patrick Cutrone hit a double with Lucas Biglia and Fabio Borini also scoring as AC Milan crushed SPAL 4-0 on Saturday to boost their European ambitions.

Striker Cutrone, 20, took centre stage with Nikola Kalinic injured and Davide Calabria suspended, opening the scoring after two minutes in Ferrara off a rebound and doubling the lead from close range on 65 minutes.

Argentine Biglia got his first Milan goal on 73 minutes with Borini coming off the bench to find the fourth as Milan recorded a fourth win in their last five Serie A games.

But Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso warned that the result was not as easy as the scoreline suggested.

"We mustn't think that this result will solve our problems," said Gattuso.

"We have to keep working to improve. The only thing I ask the lads is not to stop believing in our possibilities.

"The 4-0 result didn't reflect how much we suffered when only 1-0 up."

Gattuso's side move up to seventh, still just outside the Europa League places.

"We knew it would be a difficult game and in fact, immediately after scoring, we suffered," said Italy forward Cutrone. "We did well to resist and like a great team find a way to kill off the game."

The result also improved Milan's slim Champions League hopes, with city rivals Inter Milan, seven points ahead in the final spot for elite European action next season, hosting Bologna on Sunday.

"The Champions League? We have to focus on one game at a time and the next one is a Europa League game next Thursday. We want to move forward in Europe," said Cutrone.

SPAL had their chances with Federico Viviani missing two first half efforts and Mirco Antenucci also threatening.

SPAL remain rooted in the drop zone with just three wins this season as coach Leonardo Semplici's job increasingly looks in danger.

"The decisions are not down to me, but I am convinced that we'll achieve our objective," said Semplici.

"This result doesn't really change what we already knew, which is that it's a difficult path ahead of us.

"The game was more than balanced until the second goal, then Milan deserved to win. We must credit Milan, who punished us for some very silly mistakes."

Atalanta slip

Atalanta -- who take on Borussia Dortmund in next week's Europa League before an Italian Cup semi-final against holders Juventus -- slipped behind Milan after a 1-1 draw under heavy rain at Crotone.

A goalkeeping error allowed Rolando Mandragora to open the scoring for the hosts after 80 minutes on a waterlogged pitch in Calabria, before Jose Luis Palomino grabbed the equaliser -- his first Serie A goal -- two minutes from time.

It was a missed opportunity for Atalanta under increasing pressure from pursuing Torino and Udinese, who go head to head on Sunday.

Crotone are four points above the relegation zone.

Napoli would reclaim top spot later on Saturday with victory at home to Lazio after Juventus moved two points ahead on Friday.

Federico Bernardeschi and Gonzalo Higuain scored for the champions in a 2-0 win at Fiorentina overshadowed by a video assistant referee (VAR) fiasco.

A decision to award a penalty to Fiorentina after 21 minutes when Juventus's Giorgio Chiellini's arm blocked a Marco Benassi cross was overturned after consultation with VAR.

Referee Marco Guida instead decided to award the visitors a free-kick for a supposed Benassi offside in the run-up.

Ex-Fiorentina player Bernardeschi curled in a free-kick after 56 minutes for his fourth goal in six Serie A games started for Juventus.

Higuain sealed the win four minutes from time with his 14th Serie A goal this season and 50th for Juventus.