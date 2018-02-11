KOLKATA: Former champions Mohun Bagan will be keen to revive their diminishing title aspiration when they face laggards Gokulam Kerala FC in their last I-League home fixture here tomorrow.

There may be five matches left but a strange scheduling mean Mohun Bagan will face the Kerala outfit twice in less than a month as the Shankarlal Chakraborty-coached side will want to go for the kill against the debutants.

With three wins from 12 matches, Gokulam (10 points) lie at the bottom of the table, while Mohun Bagan are placed fourth with 21 points, still eight short of leaders Minerva.

Mohun Bagan dropped points at Chennai City in their last outing and knowing well that they have a mountain to climb, Chakraborty today said they have to win all their matches to give them a chance to reclaim the title after three years.

"Chennai match is past now. This is our last home match and we want to win it. The win at home will boost our confidence and shall set the tone for the remaining of the matches," the gaffer told reporters on the eve of the match.

"We have been playing quality football, creating chances.

I am sure that tomorrow too we will continue doing the same way. We just need to follow the basics and play our natural game."

Mohun Bagan custodian Shilton Paul, too, said they are not dwelling on the past.

"Our focus on the remaining five matches. Our performance at home this season has not been good but that is past now.

Our only objective will be to secure three points," Paul said.

Gokulam are also in the middle of a lean patch with just two wins from eight matches and their coach Bino George said it was a matter of pride for his wards to play against a team like Mohun Bagan.

"Mohun Bagan are a very strong side and to beat them at home will be an uphill task. These boys are for the first time playing in the I-League. It's such a big tournament. Each match we are improving. We are looking forward to play against Mohun Bagan."