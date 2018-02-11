RIO DE JANEIRO: Two-time Brazilian Serie A football champions Botafogo have sacked coach Felipe Conceicao after just seven matches in charge.

Club officials confirmed the decision following Botafogo's 3-1 loss to Flamengo in the semifinals of the Guanabara Cup on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The result followed a 2-1 defeat to Aparecidense in the Copa do Brasil last Tuesday, a result that eliminated the Rio de Janeiro outfit from the tournament.

Conceicao was appointed Botafogo's head coach in December after the departure of Jair Ventura, under whom he worked as an assistant.

The 38-year-old guided the team to two wins, three draws and two losses.