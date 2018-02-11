FLORENCE: Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi has defended celebrations after scoring against his former football club Fiorentina in their 2-0 victory in a Serie A match at the Artemio Franchi Stadium here.

The 23-year-old scored the Turin giants' first goal as he curled in a left-footed free-kick in the 56th minute on Friday. Bernardeschi, a product of Fiorentina's youth system, was playing his first match in Florence after joining record Serie A champions Juventus for around $45 million.

"It's always nice to go back to where you've played before. And coming here, scoring and then leaving with the three points just makes it all the more special," Bernardeschi, who was booed and whistled everytime he touched the ball in the match, was quoted as saying by juventus.com.

"I celebrated when I scored because I believe a professional should respect the fans. I've always been grateful to Fiorentina, and always will, for the way they looked after me and helped me develop.

"But I made a career choice and now I play for another team. It wasn't an easy match for me but my team-mates were there supporting me and that really helped."

Bernardeschi's goal -- coupled with Gonzalo Higuain's late second -- allowed the six-time defending champions to keep up the pressure on Napoli at the top of the table. Juventus lead Napoli by two points, while the southern powerhouse can return to the top spot of they beat third-placed Lazio on Saturday evening.

"It was vital to get the win today to stay up there and keep our momentum going. We responded brilliantly at a very tough ground. We showed we're a solid, compact side with a winning mentality," he said.

With four goals in six league starts so far this season, the Italian international is doing his best to make it hard for Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri to leave him out of the playing XI.

"It's not easy to come into a squad like this packed full of top-class players. My team-mates and the staff here have made me feel really welcome though so it's thanks to them if I've settled in so well," he felt.

"You have to fight for your place every single day here, then of course it's the boss's prerogative to pick the team he feels is best. As a professional, you have to respect his decisions and make sure you're ready to step in whenever you're called upon."