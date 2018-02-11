In this Sunday, April 24, 2016 file photo, Leicester's Riyad Mahrez celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Swansea City. | AP

MANCHESTER: Riyad Mahrez was included on the Leicester bench for Saturday's daunting visit to Manchester City the day after the Algerian ended his standoff with the Foxes by returning to training.

Mahrez, 26, had missed Leicester's last two Premier League matches after not reporting for training since runaway leaders City's offer to buy the midfielder fell short of Leicester's demands on January 31, transfer deadline day.

Leicester have struggled without Mahrez, losing 2-1 at Everton before drawing with struggling Swansea City 1-1 at home last weekend.

Despite a return to Champions League duty at Basel awaiting on Tuesday, City boss Pep Guardiola named his strongest available side in the absence of David Silva, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus as City look to move 16 points clear of Manchester United at the top of the table.