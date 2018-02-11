ROME: Brazilian defender Bruno Peres has been dropped by Roma and fined after crashing his Lamborghini while under the influence, coach Eusebio Di Francesco said on Saturday.

The 27-year-old full-back escaped unhurt but is said to have failed a breathalyzer teat after the 5.30 am crash in the streets of the Italian capital.

"We have to approach this in the same way as we did with Radja Nainggolan," said Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

"We decided to fine him and exclude him from the squad this Sunday just as we did with Radja.

"It takes time to give the squad a certain mentality, I hope this is the last time we need to take such action, even if these massive errors help you to learn and grow."

Belgian midfielder Nainggolan was fined and dropped for one match in January after he posted a video on social media smoking, drinking and swearing on New Year's Eve.

Roma, in fifth and targeting Champions League football next season, host tailenders Benevento in the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.