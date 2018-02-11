Sydney FC moved further clear of the second-placed Newcastle Jets, who did not play this weekend. (Photo | Sydney FC Twitter)

SYDNEY: A double from Brazilian striker Bobo lifted runaway A-League leaders Sydney FC to a 4-0 win over title rivals Melbourne City to move 12 points clear at the top of the standings this weekend.

The brace took Bobo to 20 goals for the season along with others from Serb Milos Ninkovic and Polish attacker Adrian Mierzejewski to put City to the sword.

The Sky Blues are in rampant form ahead of their opening Asian Champions League home match with South Korea's Suwon Samsung Bluewings on Wednesday.

Sydney moved further clear of the second-placed Newcastle Jets, who did not play this weekend.

Brisbane Roar, fielding the oldest side in Australian domestic history, downed Melbourne Victory 2-1 to re-ignite their finals campaign.

Italian veteran Massimo Maccarone and former Socceroo Brett Holman scored first-half goals in the Roar's most composed performance of the season.

James Troisi's 30-metre strike with seven minutes left came too late to salvage a result for Victory.

Roar, with an average age over 33, dented Victory's finals push and comes ahead of their ACL home match with South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai FC on Tuesday.

Western Sydney Wanderers hammered Wellington Phoenix 4-0 in a rescheduled game in Sydney on Sunday to move into the top six.

New signing Chris Ikonomidis put in a man of the match performance on the right wing and scored the team's third goal after Spanish striker Oriol Riera had put the Wanderers ahead after six minutes.