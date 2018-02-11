ORLANDO: United States Soccer Federation vice-president Carlos Cordeiro was elected chief of the governing body on Saturday, replacing outgoing president Sunil Gulati who stepped down after the country's 2018 World Cup flop.

Cordeiro, a Harvard-educated former investment banker, came through a crowded field of eight contenders to win on a third ballot, winning 68.6% of the vote with sports marketing executive Kathy Carter second with 10.6%.

The 61-year-old Cordeiro, along with Carter, was widely seen as an establishment candidate by other contenders in the field, who had demanded sweeping changes to the USSF following the country's shock failure to reach this summer's World Cup in Russia.