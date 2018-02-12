Bayern Munich draw Bayer Leverkusen away in German Cup semis
By AFP | Published: 12th February 2018
Last Updated: 12th February 2018 01:57 PM | A+A A- |
BERLIN: Runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will face Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup semi-finals in April after being handed another tough away tie in Sunday's draw.
Bayern are hunting a 19th German Cup title as they look to book their place in the final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on May 19.
The Bavarian giants won 3-1 at Leverkusen's BayArena last month in the Bundesliga, but Heiko Herrlich's side, currently fifth in the league, could test Bayern.
"Firstly, I am very pleased that we will play at home," said Leverkusen's CEO Michael Schade.
"It's a tough draw, but the desire to reach the final is big and we want to go to Berlin."
Jupp Heynckes' Bayern have not had an easy run and needed a penalty shoot-out to win at RB Leipzig in the second round, before beating Borussia Dortmund and thrashing third-division Paderborn 6-0 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.
In the other semi-final, Schalke will host last season's losing finalists Eintracht Frankfurt.
German Cup semi-final draw
Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen
Schalke v Eintracht Frankfurt
(ties to be played on April 17/18)