BERLIN: Runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will face Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup semi-finals in April after being handed another tough away tie in Sunday's draw.

Bayern are hunting a 19th German Cup title as they look to book their place in the final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on May 19.

The Bavarian giants won 3-1 at Leverkusen's BayArena last month in the Bundesliga, but Heiko Herrlich's side, currently fifth in the league, could test Bayern.

"Firstly, I am very pleased that we will play at home," said Leverkusen's CEO Michael Schade.

"It's a tough draw, but the desire to reach the final is big and we want to go to Berlin."

Jupp Heynckes' Bayern have not had an easy run and needed a penalty shoot-out to win at RB Leipzig in the second round, before beating Borussia Dortmund and thrashing third-division Paderborn 6-0 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

In the other semi-final, Schalke will host last season's losing finalists Eintracht Frankfurt.

German Cup semi-final draw

Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen

Schalke v Eintracht Frankfurt

(ties to be played on April 17/18)