CHENNAI: There’s something about the AFC Cup and Bengaluru FC and its tendency to send them to places that are not exactly tourist hotspots. First, there was that trip to North Korea when a ballistic missile went over their team hotel. Now they find themselves in Maldives, where a political unrest is going on and an advisory has been issued to Indians, asking them not to travel to the country.

Bengaluru were drawn to play Maldivian club TC Sports Club in an AFC Cup play-off with the first leg scheduled in the island nation on Tuesday. Despite the Ministry of External Affairs asking Indian citizens not to travel to the country last week, the Blues left for Maldvies on Sunday afternoon and reached safely in the evening.

There were reports that the MEA has written to the club asking them to reconsider their stance on visiting Maldives. However, club COO Musthafa Ghouse confirmed that in the end, the necessary clearances had come through. “After communicating with the Asian Football Confederation, the AIFF co-ordinated with the MEA and in the end, we received the clearance to travel. The team will return back home on Wednesday.”The AFC had ruled out the possibility of a postponement and had stated that the Blues would forfeit the match, should they choose not to travel.