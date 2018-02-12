LISBON: Brazilian Tiquinho Soares scored twice as Porto warmed up for Wednesday's Champions League tie against Liverpool with a 4-0 thumping of Chaves on Sunday to retake top spot in Portugal from Benfica.

Sergio Conceicao's side had beaten Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the Portuguese Cup semi-finals in midweek, when Soares scored the winner.

Former Nantes coach Conceicao named a strong side for the trip to Chaves and was rewarded as two first-half strikes from Soares ensured Porto had to waste little energy ahead of the last-16, first leg clash with Liverpool.

"We played a game well above average and I'm happy with the performance of all the players," said ex-Portugal winger Conceicao.

"We must continue towards our goal, which is the league. We give priority to the league and that is our main aim."

Soares made the most of a rare league start with Vincent Aboubakar rested, with his second goal a magnificent first-time volley.

Moussa Marega grabbed his 16th league goal of the season after half-time to wrap up the points, although the Malian international is still searching for his first Champions League goal.

Sergio Oliveira completed the scoring late on, as Porto moved two points clear of Benfica with a game in hand.