JOHANNESBURG: Real Madrid defender Marcelo Viera has expressed confidence that star striker Neymar will play for Real Madrid one day.

Neymar moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain 2017 in a transaction worth 222 million euros, making him the world's most expensive player.

He signed a deal with PSG until 2022.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, Marcelo said that it would be great if Neymar returns to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I think Neymar will play for Real Madrid one day. Would Neymar fit at Real Madrid? He would fit, for sure. It would be great if he came to Real Madrid. In my opinion, the great players have to play at this club,” Sport24 quoted Marcelo, as saying.

Real Madrid will take on PSG in a last-16 encounter on Thursday, when they face off against the Brazilian legend, who has smashed 19 goals in 18 Ligue 1 matches he played this season.

The Zinedine Zidane-led side are currently standing at the second spot in Group H, having clinched four games from six matches they have played so far.