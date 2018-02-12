GLASGOW: Rangers survived an early shock to power into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 6-1 demolition of Ayr at Somerset Park on Sunday.

Alan Forrest took advantage of a mistake by Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham in the 10th minute to give the League One side a shock lead.

But Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos levelled on the half-hour mark after missing a sitter from close range moments earlier.

Graeme Murty's side were ruthless after the break as Jason Cummings struck from close range in the 65th minute.

A double from Josh Windass, either side of Morelos' second, and a last-minute strike from Jamie Murphy ensured Rangers advanced in style.