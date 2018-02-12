LONDON: Ki Sung-Yueng says Carlos Carvalhal's positive attitude is driving Swansea to win their fight for Premier League safety.

Carvalhal's side extended their impressive run with a 1-0 win over Burnley at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

South Korea midfielder Ki was Swansea's match winner, striking from long range in the 81st minute to notch his first goal since May 2016.

Swansea's 14 points in Carvalhal's seven games in charge eclipse the 13 that the Portuguese's predecessor Paul Clement managed in the first 20.

"He is a great gentleman and very witty," Ki said of Carvalhal, whose colourful metaphors have brought a sense of fun to Swansea's struggle to avoid relegation.

"When you feel some tension, he will tell one of his stories that makes us laugh.

"But when we have to get down to business he becomes very serious.

"He says he has an 'A' face and a 'B' face, so when we have a laugh it's great. But when we have to work we also concentrate.

"Tactically all over the pitch he makes everyone work hard, he's changed the team and that has made a big difference."

Swansea were bottom of the table and five points adrift of safety when Carvalhal took over in December just four days after being sacked by Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

But successive home wins over Liverpool, Arsenal and Burnley have given Swansea belief they can avoid relegation.

"The Arsenal and Liverpool games were the big turning points for us and now we don't think as if we are going to lose games," Ki said.

"The winning mentality is getting better now. To get 14 points from seven games is incredible, but we must keep this atmosphere.

"If we keep this level until the end of the season then we will stay up."