TURIN: Despite being a young and inexperienced side in the Champions League, Tottenham must overcome Italian football giants Juventus on Tuesday to proceed further, said the English club striker Fernando Llorente.

Llorente, 32, also said defeating current European Champions Real Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League has bolstered the confidence of his team.

"We are a young side, but we're growing and have already beaten Real Madrid this season. We dream of going all the way and know that to achieve that, we must beat the best, starting from Juventus," the striker was quoted as saying by Football Italia.

"The Champions League is a strange tournament, as anything could happen. The same goes for Juve: if they get past us, they can triumph in this tournament," Llorente who made 66 appearances for Juventus from 2013 to 2015 added.

The Spaniard said their star striker Harry Kane has been in phenomenal form for the past few seasons.

He also said the Englishman is as professional as star Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini.

"It's difficult because he (Harry Kane) is one of the best in the world. He scored 56 goals in a calendar year, more than Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo," Llorente said.

"Kane is the complete striker, very good with his back to goal and can find the net out of nowhere.

"He has a radar in his mind that shows him where the goal is. Harry is also super professional, much like Chiellini," he opined.