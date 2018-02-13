AIZAWL: Reigning I-League champions Aizawl FC on Tuesday appointed Santosh Kashyap as their coach for the rest of the season following the surprise dismissal of Portuguese Paulo Menezes.



"I will try and do my best with the club," Kashyap told IANS over phone from Mumbai.



Aizawl sacked Menezes along with assistant Izan Martin on Monday after a string of underwhelming performances.



Aizawl had failed to register a win in their last seven games. Under the Portuguese, the club obtained 17 points from 13 matches and are sixth on the points table.



Kashyap, meanwhile, was with Mumbai FC in the 2016-17 season of the I-League but was shown the door in the month of March.



Apart from Mumbai FC, Kashyap has coached Mohun Bagan, Royal Wahingdoh, Salgaocar amongst others.

