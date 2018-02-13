PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Nice in March is set to kick-off at lunchtime to satisfy Asian television demands, the French league (LFP) said on Monday.

The match is being billed as a clash between PSG's Neymar, the world's most expensive player, and controversial Italian striker Mario Balotelli of Nice.

"Thanks to this exceptional (kick-off) time, the match will be broadcast notably during prime time in south-east Asia," said the LFP.

The annual Champions Trophy, between the league and cup winners, will be played in Shenzhen, China in August, the LFP added.

It will be second time the Champions Trophy has been played in China after PSG beat Guingamp 2-0 in Beijing in 2014.

The Asian market, where the English Premier League is hugely popular, is an important target for the LFP, which opened an office in Beijing a year ago.

A previous plan to broadcast a lunchtime match in December was shelved, though.

Spain's Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona was played at lunchtime on December 23 in order to capture a wider Asian audience, with La Liga president Javier Tebas declaring the move a success.