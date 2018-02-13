VIENNA: Rapid Vienna were fined 100,000 euros by the Austrian football league on Monday after a player was injured by an object thrown from the crowd.

Rapid fans invaded the pitch during the February 4 derby against Austria Vienna while visiting midfielder Raphael Holzhauser was hit in the face by an object thrown from the crowd.

The 32-time Austrian champions have also been ordered to close the stand where its 'ultra' fans congregate for one match, with a second match ban suspended.

The sanctions could keep coming with Rapid due to face another disciplinary hearing due to a homophobic banner displayed by its ultras during a match at Moedling on Sunday, which mocked Holzhauser.

Rapid have long had a problem with their ultras.

Last summer a Rapid fan was sentenced to 18 months in jail for having given a Nazi salute during a match.