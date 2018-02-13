PARIS: Prolific Egyptian Mohamed Salah scored again and Ivorian teenager Yann Karamoh made a dream first Serie A start in the major European leagues at the weekend.

Salah raised his season total for Liverpool to 29 in all competitions by notching the second goal in a 2-0 English Premier League win at Southampton.

Karamoh created the first goal and scored the winner for Inter Milan as they ended a two-month win drought with a 2-1 victory over nine-man Bologna.

England

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

The Egypt winger was at his unstoppable best with a goal and an assist as Liverpool swept to a 2-0 win at Southampton. Salah set up Roberto Firmino's sixth-minute opener with a composed pass and got on the scoresheet in the 42nd minute. When Firmino's clever back-flick ran to Salah, he delivered a typically lethal finish to make it 29 club goals in all competitions in his dream first season with the Reds.

Oumar Niasse (Everton)

The Senegal forward was on the scoresheet as Everton clinched a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. Niasse netted for the eighth time this season with a header from Cuco Martina's cross. Niasse's second goal in his last nine appearances put Everton two up as boss Sam Allardyce won against one of his former clubs.

Steve Mounie (Huddersfield)

The Benin forward played a key role as Huddersfield boosted their bid to avoid relegation with a 4-1 thrashing of Bournemouth. Mounie, who had set up Alex Pritchard’s seventh-minute opener, put Huddersfield ahead again with a 27th-minute header from Aaron Mooy's cross. That strike made it 2-1 and Mounie was celebrating again in the 66th minute when his shot deflected in off Bournemouth’s Steve Cook. The goal was initially given to Mounie before being changed to an own-goal.

Spain

Djene Dakonam (Getafe)

The centre-back from Togo played his part in a great rearguard action from Getafe as the club from the Madrid suburbs held unbeaten La Liga leaders Barcelona to a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou. The 26-year-old has been a regular for Getafe this season after returning to Spain following a stint in Belgium, and he has helped his club to boast the best defensive record in La Liga behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, the top two.

Medhi Lacen (Malaga)

The France-born Algerian international midfielder made his Malaga debut in a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, having moved to La Rosaleda as a free agent following his release by Getafe. Lacen came off the bench in the second half but was later stretchered off and taken to hospital for a check-up after a clash of heads with Fernando Torres.

Italy

Nicolas Nkoulou (Torino)

Cameroon defender Nkoulou headed Torino's opening goal after 32 minutes in a 2-0 win against European qualification rivals Udinese. Torino are ninth, five points off the Europa League places.

Ibrahima Mbaye/Adam Masina (Bologna)

Senegalese defender Mbaye was sent off on 68 minutes after being yellow-carded a second time following a reckless tackle of Inter Milan's Rafinha as Bologna lost 2-1. The losers were reduced to nine men after Moroccan defender Masina saw red in injury time.

Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan)

Ivory Coast-born French teenager Karamoh scored the winner on his first start for Inter Milan, who ended a two-month victory drought and moved back third with a 2-1 win against nine-man Bologna. Karamoh set up Eder for the opening goal after three minutes and grabbed a stunning winner on 63 minutes at the San Siro.

Germany

Naby Keita (RB Leipzig)

The Liverpool-bound midfielder, who turned 23 on Saturday, made sure of RB Leipzig's 2-0 win at home to Augsburg when he crashed in a free-kick 20 minutes from time. Keita, who will move to Anfield next season, wrong-footed Augsburg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz when his free-kick deflected off the wall for the Guinea international's fourth league goal of the season to leave Leipzig second behind Bayern Munich.

Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin)

The former Chelsea striker poached his ninth league goal of the season in Hertha's shock 2-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen, who dropped from second to fifth. When Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah lost possession just inside his own half, Kalou sprinted onto the loose ball and tucked his shot between the legs of Bayer goalkeeper Bernd Leno on 58 minutes for Hertha's first win of 2018.

France

Giovanni Sio (Montpellier)

The Ivory Coast international struck his sixth goal of the season to hand Montpellier a 1-0 victory at bottom club Metz. Sio, who struck deep into stoppage time in a 2-1 win over Toulouse last month, grabbed another vital goal midway through the first half at the Stade Saint-Symphorien as he poked home a cross from Isaac Mbzena.