LONDON: In a major blow to the Arsene Wenger-managed football club, Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been ruled out for at least six months after undergoing an arthroscopy on his left knee here on Tuesday.

"The minor procedure was a success and he will now undergo a period of rehabilitation. It is envisaged that he will return to the squad within four to six weeks," Arsenal said in a statement.

The Frenchman, who came on for the London club as a 65th-minute substitute during their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham at the Wembley on Saturday is expected to return in March.

Meanwhile, Wenger will be without his 52 million pounds striker for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on February 25.