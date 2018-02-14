Morrison made it 2-0 to Cardiff City when he scored with a header from close range at the second attempt. (Photo | Cardiff City Twitter)

LONDON: Cardiff returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at home to Bolton on Tuesday as they closed on the top two in English football's second-tier Championship.

First-half goals from debutant Armand Traore and captain Sean Morrison in the Welsh capital saw Cardiff to an ultimately comfortable success.

Only the top two clubs at the end of the season are guaranteed automatic promotion to the lucrative Premier League and while leaders Wolverhampton are well in front, Cardiff's win on Tuesday saw them move to within a point of second-placed Aston Villa.

Traore broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when, receiving a long throw from Callum Paterson inside the Bolton box, he shot past Bolton goalkeeper Ben Alnwick.

And 10 minutes later, Morrison made it 2-0 to the Bluebirds when he scored with a header from close range at the second attempt.

Tuesday's other Championship match saw Derby, third in the table, left level on points with fourth-placed Cardiff after they were beaten 2-0 away to Sheffield Wednesday.

Lucas Joao scored twice for the Yorkshire club as they moved nine points clear of the relegation zone with their first victory under Jos Luhukay.