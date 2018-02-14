RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian football club Botafogo has named former Udinese midfielder Alberto Valentim as its coach for the remainder of 2018.

The 42-year-old replaces Felipe Conceicao, who was sacked on Saturday after just seven matches in charge, reports Xinhua news agency.

"To coach Botafogo is an honour and I'm really happy to accept the challenge," Valentim told the Rio de Janeiro's club's website on Tuesday.

"I'm aware of the size of the club and the passion of the fans. I'm ready to work together to repay the faith shown in me."

Valentim has just one year of experience as a first-team coach. He was appointed manager of Serie D club Red Bull Brasil in early 2017 before taking over as interim coach of Brazilian Serie A side Palmeiras in October.

As a player Valentim is best remembered for his six-year spell with Italian top-division club Udinese at the turn of the century. He also represented Brazil's under-20 and under-23 teams.