Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, first-leg soccer match against Juventus. | AP

TURIN: Striker Harry Kane said he was delighted that Tottenham fought back on Tuesday to take two valuable away goals into the second leg of their last 16 Champions League tie with Juventus.

Kane scored one of Spurs' goals as the English side fought back from 2-0 down to 2-2 in Turin, giving them an outstanding opportunity to qualify for the quarter-finals when the two sides meet at Wembley on March 7.

The Italian giants will have to outscore Tottenham if they are to go through.

Asked if he feared Spurs were about to sink without trace after the two early goals from Gonzalo Higuain, Kane told BT Sport: "We could have done, away from home in the Champions League. It showed character.

"It was an excellent performance after that and we take two away goals to Wembley. Great result."

Spurs' other scorer, Christian Eriksen, said: "We are sure we will have chances at Wembley. We go into that game full of confidence and we're looking forward to it."