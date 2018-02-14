MADRID: Neymar has not been affected by the rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid, his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Marquinhos insisted ahead of the sides' Champions League showdown.

"I don't see him as being destabilised. He knows very well how to control his emotions. He handles the pressure and responds on the field," said Marquinhos of his fellow Brazilian at a press conference at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"He is a great person with a great entourage. We leave him to do his job on the field.

"He came to Paris to do great things and tomorrow's (Wednesday's) match is a chance for him."

Madrid left-back Marcelo had earlier done his bit to fuel the speculation, saying: "Madrid fans like good players. Any fan would like to have Neymar in their team."

That was after he gave an interview to Brazilian television saying that his international colleague would one day play for the Spanish giants.

Real had been interested in Neymar before he joined Barcelona in 2013, and he then moved to Paris last August after the French side activated his 222 million-euro ($264 million) release clause to make him the world's most expensive player.

Neymar has since averaged a goal a game in a PSG shirt, including scoring six times in the group stage of the Champions League.

When asked by a Spanish journalist if he would rather have Cristiano Ronaldo in his team, PSG coach Unai Emery replied: "I am delighted to have Neymar."

Real and PSG meet at the Bernabeu in the first leg of the last 16 before the return at the Parc des Princes on March 6.