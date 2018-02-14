MOSCOW: Russia will open 130 centers for issuing fan-IDs, which are required along with tickets for attending matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer, Irina Grigoryeva, an official with the Russian Sports Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"Within the frames of preparations for the 2018 World Cup we are planning to open 30 offices for the issuance of fan-IDs as well as 100 additional centers near 12 stadiums selected to host matches," Grigoryeva said.

In late October, the Russian Ministry of Communications and Mass Media announced the launch of an on-line registration process for obtaining new fan-IDs, which are required to attend matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, reports Tass news agency.

The fan-ID plays an important role in the provision of security during the major football tournament in Russia as it grants admittance to the stadiums and also serves as visa for foreign visitors to enter the country.