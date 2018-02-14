LONDON: English football club West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday sacked their chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman.

The changes were made following the club's poor results in the ongoing season which currently sees the Club at the bottom of the English Premier League (EPL).

"Chairman John Williams and Chief Executive Martin Goodman have been given notice of termination of their contracts and have been placed on garden leave with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

Following the dismissals, Mark Jenkins return as the football club's CEO.

"We would like to thank John and Martin for all their efforts since their appointments and wish them well for the future," a club spokesperson said.