MADRID: Cristiano Ronaldo was delighted at the manner in which Real Madrid kept going to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 with two late goals in Wednesday's Champions League showdown.

"It was a very important victory. We started the match well but then conceded the goal. But this is the Champions League and Real Madrid know from experience that games last 90 minutes and here at home we wanted a good result," the Portuguese superstar told UEFA.com after picking up his man of the match award for scoring a brace.

Ronaldo's first was a penalty that took him to 100 Champions League goals as a Real player, cancelling out Adrien Rabiot's opener for PSG.

He then struck the second in the 83rd minute before a Marcelo strike gave the reigning European champions a two-goal advantage ahead of the return leg of their last-16 tie on March 6.

Ronaldo admitted that the penalty that allowed his side to draw level just on the stroke of half-time was crucial.

"We knew Paris were a very dangerous side, especially up front with the three strikers they have, but we knew we had to press them," he added.

"I think we sat back a bit more in the second half, but we played better, had more chances and scored two more goals.

"Today things worked out for me -- I scored twice and helped the team to win, but we know the tie is not finished yet. We need to win there too."