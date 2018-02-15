LAUSANNE: World champions Germany remain top of the FIFA rankings published on Thursday as there was no move in the top 10 during a last month in which few internationals took place.

Iceland were the only climbers in the top 20, up two places to 18th having thrashed minnows Indonesia in two friendlies in January.

Olympic champions Brazil are second in the rankings with European title-holders Portugal third.

Mexico are the top north and central American team in 17th, Tunisia lead the Africans in 23rd while 33rd-ranked Iran are leading in Asia.

World Cup hosts Russia, who have been playing only friendlies for the last two years, are 61st.

The top 10 is dominated by Europe with seven teams, while South America provides the other three.

FIFA rankings as of February 15:

1. Germany

2. Brazil

3. Portugal

4. Argentina

5. Belgium

6. Spain

7. Poland

8. Switzerland

9. France

10. Chile

Selected others

14. Italy

16. England

17. Mexico

18. Iceland (+2)

23. Tunisia

33. Iran (+1)

102. India