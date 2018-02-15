ROME: Inter Milan defender Joao Miranda underwent clinical tests after suffering an injury to his left leg, the Italian club said.

The Serie A side confirmed in a statement on its website on Tuesday that the Brazilian international had a strain to the abductors of his left thigh, reports Efe.

"He will to continue to follow a personalized training program and the defender will be re-evaluated in the coming days," the club said.

Miranda, a former Atletico Madrid player, was hurt during Sunday's 2-1 victory over Bologna.

The Brazilian has played 21 games this season for Inter, who sit third in the Serie A table with 48 points, 15 points behind leaders Napoli.