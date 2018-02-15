MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane felt his side were worthy winners after the title-holders came from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in their Champions League last 16, first leg on Wednesday.

"We can be happy with the way we played. We kept going to the end. It is a good result and the team deserve to be congratulated," said the Frenchman after two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo -- one a penalty -- and a Marcelo strike secured their victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It was a good evening, we completely deserved our victory. Everything was good and everyone played an important role."

Real had been on the ropes after Adrien Rabiot put the visitors ahead, but Ronaldo's penalty levelled things just before the break and it was two late goals that won it for Madrid.

"We have to be happy with what we did against a very good side who can make things difficult for you. We are very proud of the whole team."

In contrast, PSG coach Unai Emery focused his frustration on the Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi.

"The team played well. They showed character. We deserved a better result but the referee did not help us," said Emery, who thought his side could have had a penalty when Sergio Ramos stopped a Rabiot shot with what he thought was an arm.

"Their penalty was not very clear and there was a clear penalty for us for a handball by Ramos," he said. "The referee took decisions that damaged us."

PSG will hope to turn the tie around when they host Real at the Parc des Princes in the return on March 6.