GLASGOW: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers suggested St Johnstone were letting their manager down as they ended a miserable run of results with a goalless draw away to the champions in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

It was the second time this season that Tommy Wright's side had come away from leaders Celtic's headquarters with a point, following a 1-1 draw in August.

Yet heading into Sunday's match they had won just one of their previous eight games since beating Rangers at Ibrox in December -- against Albion Rovers in the Scottish Cup.

In what seemed to be an attempt to deflect attention from the performance of his much-changed team following a 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League on Thursday, Rodgers said: "I think there are questions there for Tommy's players.

"Tommy's a fantastic manager but I am sure he walks away happy with a point but probably really frustrated.

"How can you win a game 3-1 at Ibrox in December 16, not win a game right the way through, apart from the Albion game then your next big result is away at Celtic?"

The Northern Irishman added: "So I think the question goes with the St Johnstone players.

"Today you've seen them organised, committed, fighting, running -- doing all of that.

"If they do that in every game they would probably win a lot more games."

Wright, whose side are now one point behind eighth-placed Dundee, said: "We have had performances like that at other stadiums but not often enough.

"We are still unbeaten after playing them (Celtic) twice here and that performance should give the confidence to kick on for the rest of the season."

It was a very different story in Sunday's other top-flight match as Rangers won 5-3 away to Hamilton, with Josh Windass scoring a hat-trick in a victory that left the second-placed side nine points adrift of Celtic.

Windass and strike partner Alfredo Morelos, also on target against Hamilton, now have 31 goals between them so far this season and Rangers manager Graeme Murty said: "That tally is a reflection of where they are currently but both should use it as a stepping stone to improve in all aspects.

"They are young, maturing and there is still more to come from them."

Murty added: "As happy as I am, they will get better and stronger. This is a lovely marker on their journey but they will improve."