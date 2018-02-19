KOLKATA: Alleging "sub-standard" refereeing in the ongoing I-League, Mohun Bagan have asked the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to release the subsidy for hosting the current I-League's home matches, pay their dues from previous seasons and share future plans.

The legendary city club had urged the AIFF to improve the quality of refereeing in the Super Cup. "You would acknowledge that good quality refereeing is the most important part of a football game. We all take so much of burden to put together a tournament but if the standard is compromised in any department, then the tournament loses its charm and it will be termed as failure," it said.

Mohun Bagan had alleged they were not given a penalty in their game against Gokulam Kerala FC, which they lost 1-2 last Monday.

They also asked the AIFF to pay their dues. "We wish to state that we are yet to receive financial subsidy of home match organisation and cost of floodlight for the ongoing I-league.

"We have played all our home matches and are unable to clear our vendors' dues due to non-release of payment from your end," club Director Debashis Dutta wrote to I League CEO Sunando Dhar.

Dutta said: "The individual prize money such as the man of the match and man of the tournament (Fed Cup 2016) to players from 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons respectively is still pending."

The club also asked the AIFF to share the blueprint for the 2018-19 season so that Mohun Bagan can plan their "course of action" for the next season.

"As per the (stakeholders) meeting of May 6, 2017 we were informed that the blueprint for the 2018-19 season will be finalised by November, 2017, but unfortunately we are yet to receive any report from FIFA, AFC and AIFF in this regard," the letter said.

The club also highlighted the contentious subject of having one league in the future.

The AIFF has called a meeting of the League Committee on Monday and the club in its letter requested the Federation to consider its proposals before concluding the rules and regulations of Super Cup 2018.