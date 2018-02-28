Real Sociedad announced the signing of goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya from Atletico Madrid (File | AFP)

MADRID: Real Sociedad announced the signing of goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya from Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Sociedad agreed the emergency transfer after their first-choice stopper Geronimo Rulli was sidelined by injury. Moya has agreed a contract until June 2020.

"Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Miguel Angel Moya," a Sociedad statement read.

Sociedad were granted permission to sign another player after Athletic Bilbao activated Inigo Martinez's release clause at the end of January.

Moya could make his debut against Real Betis in La Liga on Thursday.

