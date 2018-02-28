AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli and Roma's Edin Dzeko vie for the ball during a Serie A soccer match. | AP

MILAN: Roma were fined 10,000 euros ($12,200) by the Italian league on Tuesday after fans threw firecrackers onto the pitch during their defeat by AC Milan at the weekend.

The Lega Serie A said that firecrackers "exploded in the playing area near some people", during Milan's 2-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lazio midfielder Adam Marusic and Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi were both banned for two games after picking up red cards when their two teams met.

Montenegrin international Marusic and Italian Berardi were sent off during a bad-tempered clash at the Mapei Stadium, with the Roman club winning 3-0 to move third in Serie A.

Berardi, who has been booked five times this season, saw red for a bad tackle on Stefan Radu while Marusic was found guilty of "serious unsportsmanlike conduct" for elbowing Brazilian defender Rogerio.