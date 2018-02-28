LONDON: Sheffield United climbed into the Championship top six as Billy Sharp scored twice in a 3-1 win at Reading on Tuesday.

Mark Duffy was also on target for the Blades as they edged a point ahead of Bristol City in the final playoff place.

At the other end of the table, former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam's position as Reading boss will come under greater pressure with the Royals just four points above the drop zone.

Hull and Barnsley moved three and two points above the bottom three respectively after a 1-1 draw the KCOM Stadium.