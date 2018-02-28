MADRID: Spanish football great Quini, who led La Liga in scoring a record five times, has died in Gijon. He was 68.

The retired striker, who was born Enrique Castro, had a heart attack while driving home and died on Tuesday.

Police came to his aid and paramedics were transporting him to the hospital when he suffered a second heart attack that ended his life, Efe new reported.

Quini racked up 231 goals in 443 La Liga matches for Sporting Gijon and knocked in another 54 goals in 100 games with Barcelona.

Winning the Pichichi Trophy for top scorer five times in eight years, he was part of two Copa del Rey-winning squads at Barcelona.

Quini scored eight goals in 35 matches for Spain in international play, competing in the 1978 and 1982 World Cups.

In 1981, the striker was kidnapped after scoring twice for Barça in a 6-0 victory over Hercules. The captors held him 25 days before releasing him unharmed.

Returning to Sporting in 1984, he ended his playing career in Gijon in 1987.

