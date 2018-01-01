RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian Serie A champions Corinthians have reached an agreement to sign former Brazil international defender Henrique, just days after the 31-year-old parted ways with rivals Fluminense.

Henrique is among eight players released by Fluminense in the past week as the four-time Brazilian top-flight champions seek to ease their wage bill, reports Xinhua news agency.

Corinthians are awaiting confirmation that Henrique is a free agent before making the announcement official, the club's football manager Alessandro Nunes said on Sunday.

"We have a deal in place but he must rescind his contract with Fluminense first," Nunes told Globo Esporte.

Henrique, a centre-back who has made seven appearances for Brazil's national team, spent two seasons with Fluminense after his 2015 move from Napoli.