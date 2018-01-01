In this Wednesday, July 19, 2017 file photo, Alaves' Enzo Zidane runs with the ball during his international friendly soccer match against Toulouse in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France. | AP

PARIS: Zinedine Zidane's son Enzo has agreed on terms to join Swiss outfit Lausanne from Alaves, the Spanish club reported on Sunday.

The 22-year-old midfielder had played just twice in La Liga for Alaves since joining in July after three years of success with Real Madrid's B team.

Alaves thanked the player for his "great willing and work ethic over the past few months" on their website.

The player posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Saturday on vacation in Dubai with his family but made no mention to his one million followers about the move.

Lausanne are currently 5th in the Swiss league.