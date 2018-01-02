NEW DELHI: A war of words broke out between Indian Arrows goalkeeping coach Yusuf Ansari and East Bengal coach Khalid Jamil during their clubs I-League fixture at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Tuesday.



"Chup saale b******d," the Indian Arrows goalkeeping coach was heard shouting from the sidelines on Khalid Jamil who was standing in his coaching box during the 43rd minute of the match.



Later, the assistant referee was seen looking into the matter and the official warned Ansari for his misbehaviour.



Ansari was apparently irritated when Jamil continued to egg on the East Bengal players to score more goals after the visitors opened up a 2-0 lead.



