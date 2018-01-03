East Bengal's Ivan Bukenya (L) controls the ball past Mohun Bagan's Jeje Lalpekhlua (R) during an Indian I-League football match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at the Kanchenjungha Stadium in Siliguri on February 12, 2017. | AFP

KOLKATA: City football giants Mohun Bagan on Wednesday announced the appointment of Shankarlal Chakraborty as the head coach for the rest of the I-League season after the previous incumbent, Sanjoy Sen, resigned on Tuesday night.

Chakraborty was anointed from the assistant coach's job to take the reins of the team struggling at fifth position in the points table after four games without a win.

"The club management have decided to elevate Mr. Sankarlal Chakraborty, as the Head Coach for the remainder of the 2017-18 season. Mr. Chakraborty has been there with the team since July 2014," a statement from the club said.

Chakraborty was at the helm of affairs during Mohun Bagan's Calcutta Football League (CFL) campaign as well. The green and maroon brigade finished second to arch-rivals East Bengal, who went on to win their record eighth title.

Currently, in the I-League, East Bengal lead the charts under coach Khalid Jamil and the challenge for Chakraborty would be to arrest the freefall his club is witnessing at the moment.

Sen, who helped Mohun Bagan win the I-League in the 2014-15 season, stepped down from his position after Tuesday's harrowing 1-2 defeat at the hands of lowly Chennai City FC. Despite having the numerical advantage for close to an hour, Mohun Bagan failed to score and were lacklustre to say the least in the second half.

In the previous three home games also, Mohun Bagan have been winless, managing three back-to-back draws.