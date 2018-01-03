West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore controls the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal, at The Hawthorns. | AP

LONDON: West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore was involved in an alleged row with West Ham fans during his side's 2-1 defeat on Tuesday.

England international Livermore, who had been substituted during the second half, had to be escorted down the tunnel following the incident.

Albion boss Alan Pardew admitted he saw Livermore, 28, in among the crowd at the London Stadium but did not know what had happened to prompt his actions.

Pardew, who will look into the incident, said: "The only thing I know is I see Jake in the crowd, which disturbed me. Obviously, you don't want to see a player in the crowd.

"There's no way he's going in the crowd -- because I know him, he's a great lad -- unless he was provoked severely. That's all I know.

"I haven't had a chance to talk to Jake. I'll speak to Jake and we'll go from there."

West Ham manager David Moyes claimed he did not see the incident, but added: "I didn't know about it, but I've been told something happened."